26 Shih Tzus Resuced From Newton Home, No Charges for Owner

NEWTON, Iowa -- On Thursday, the Jasper County ARL rescued 26 Shih Tzu's from a home in Newton.

The ARL says the owner is not facing any charges because he willfully gave up the dogs he was trying to care for.

According to the ARL, the owner failed to spay and neuter the three dogs he originally owned, and they began to breed, overwhelming him.

Police received complaints from neighbors about the house and contacted the ARL. After offering help to the owner, the man accepted and turned over the animals.

"The pet owner really gave it his all to try and provide everything that he could for these dogs and he wanted what was best for them when we offered him assistance to bring them here and take care of them medically. He was very happy for that, knowing they would go somewhere they would be well taken care of," said Jasper County ARL Director Rachel Long.

Long says the dogs are in good shape, but the ARL is working to get the animals cleaned up and vaccinated. She says the dogs will be ready for adoption in about a week, but will need special homes willing to work with dogs that haven't been socialized.

"They are going to need really patient owners who are dedicated to taking some time to get them integrated into their new homes and potty trained and just to learn about the world," said Long.

Long says to help care for the dogs, the Jasper County ARL needs pate style wet dog food, dry small-dog food, and cleaning supplies.