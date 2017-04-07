× Bondurant Triple Homicide Victims Identified, Person of Interest Sought

BONDURANT, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of three family members were found in a home Thursday night.

It all started around 9:30 p.m. after deputies were called to do a welfare check at 9783 NE 88th in rural Bondurant.

When officers arrived they found the bodies of 58-year-old Mark Nicholson, 56-year-old Charla Nicholson, and 24-year-old Tawni Nicholson.

Polk County detectives and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are currently processing the scene. They are investigating this as a crime scene.

Twenty-year-old Chase Marcus Nicholson has been identified as a person of interest in this case. He is six-foot, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a grey 2002 Volkswagen Passat, license number 023ZNW.

If you come into contact with Nicholson use caution and call 911 right away.

We will bring you updates on this developing story.