POLK COUNTY, Iowa – An accident involving a cement truck at the east mixmaster Friday morning caused a traffic slowdown.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. when truck, which was northbound on I-35 slid down an embankment and caught fire. The fire quickly spread to grass along the interstate.

The driver walked away with minor injuries.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames without shutting down the interstate.