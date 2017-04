Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa -- Johnson County deputies spent the day searching the riverbanks in Iowa City, looking for a missing woman.

Katherine Brooker, 37, was last seen at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City on March 10th. Friday's river search was prompted by a tip that her body was spotted along the banks.

At this point it is still a missing person's case, and no foul play is suspected.