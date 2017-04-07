× DNR Investigating Possible Drowning of Kayaker

ANITA, Iowa – An investigation is underway into the death of a man found in Lake Anita Thursday.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources say a passerby noticed an overturned kayak in the water at Lake Anita State Park around 3:00 p.m. and reported it to the park manager.

The body of 63-year-old Roland “Rollie” Henderson, of Wiota, was found floating in the lake along with the kayak and a paddle.

An autopsy is being performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.