Drew’s Crew Raises Money to Help Kids Participate in Community Activities

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Spring sports are in full swing, but not all families may be able to afford to enroll their children in all the sports they want to play.

Now, a Waukee family wants to help change this problem. Although their idea was the result of their third son tragically being stillborn, John and Lara Plaisance used this experience as motivation to help other kids around the community participate in activities like sports and music.

Drew's Crew for Kids has now helped 19 children in the Waukee school district, ranging from ages 3-18. Some students are given assistance with enrolling in sports, and the oldest was provided a cap and gown in order to participate in his high school graduation ceremony.

The Birthday Bucks campaign through the month of April--in honor of the Plaisances' son Drew--aims to raise $25,000 to help applicants afford activities around the community. For more information, visit www.drews-crew.org.