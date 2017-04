× Fifth Victim Dies as Result of London Attack

LONDON, England — Another victim has died as a result of an attack in London that took place two weeks ago.

On March 22nd, Khalid Masood ran over pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing an officer outside Parliament. Masood was shot and killed.

Now, a fifth victim of the attack has died from the crash.

A 31-year-old woman from Romania fell from the bridge during the attack. She was taken off life support on Thursday.