Hoverboard Likely Sparked Urbandale Apartment Building Fire

URBANDALE, Iowa – One person was injured in a fire that officials say was started by a hoverboard at an Urbandale apartment complex Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. at the Ambassador West Apartments at 7600 Dennis Drive. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Urbandale Fire Chief Jerry Holt says the fire, which was contained to an apartment on the first floor, was likely started due to a hoverboard sparking while in use.

Departments from Urbandale and Clive responded to the fire.