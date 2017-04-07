Legislative Ag Budget Target Revealed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa House and Senate leaders announced a joint budget target for Fiscal Year 2018 of $7.24 billion.

In that, Agriculture and Natural Resources gets about $38.84 million dollars, much lower than the $45.46 million requested by the Iowa Department of Agriculture. Governor Branstad recommended nearly $39.98 million for the Department of Agriculture.

The joint budget was presented by Representative Pat Grassley and State Senator Charles Schneider.

Schneider says they knew it would be a tight budget and he thinks it's responsible, "We want to make sure that we're not wasting taxpayer dollars and that we're not setting departments up for having to come back and de appropriate money next year. Revenues have grown more slowly than we thought they would. And our budget reflects the fact that we think we may have next year than we do this year."