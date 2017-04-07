Nicknames: Clever Titles or Catalysts for Change?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- With thousands of people crossing the Iowa State University campus every day, the school is a perfect place to conduct a social experiment.

Graduate student Steve Kohtz is enrolled in a class doing research into nicknames and their impact on people's lives. The graphic design department's project is aimed at finding out about social opportunities through nicknames and ways to help community members support each other.

Kohtz and Channel 13's Dan Winters talk about both positive and negative influences surrounding the names and what can be learned through this study.

For more information or to submit a story about your own nickname, head to buckarue.com.