Person of Interest in Triple Homicide Turns Himself in to Missouri Police

NEOSHO, Missouri -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a person of interest in a triple homicide outside of Bondurant is in custody.

Twenty-year-old Chase Nicholson turned himself in to Neosho, Missouri police around 10:00 a.m. He was arrested on a material witness warrant out of Polk County and investigators from the Polk County Sheriff's Office are on their way to Missouri to speak with him.

The bodies of three of Nicholson's family members were found around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after deputies were called to do a welfare check at 9783 NE 88th in rural Bondurant.

When officers arrived they found the bodies of 58-year-old Mark Nicholson, 56-year-old Charla Nicholson, and 24-year-old Tawni Nicholson.

Investigators have called Chase Nicholson a person of interest in the case.