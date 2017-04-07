Principal Park Hosting Open House Prior to First Home Game
DES MOINES, Iowa — Principal Park is opening up the stadium to fans ahead of next week’s home opener.
The I-Cubs will hold an open house from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Fans can get a tour of the skybox suites, go out onto the field, and be among the first to see the new high definition ribbon board in left field.
The I-Cubs will host their first game at Principal Park on Tuesday evening against the New Orleans Baby Cakes.
41.580365 -93.615859