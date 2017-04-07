× Three Bodies Found in Rural Bondurant Home

BONDURANT, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three suspicious deaths.

It all started around 9:30 Thursday night after were called to do a welfare check at a home in the 9700 hundred block of Northeast 88th Street in rural Bondurant.

When officers arrived they found three bodies inside.

Polk County detectives and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are currently processing the scene. They are investigating this as a crime scene.

We will bring you updates on this developing story.