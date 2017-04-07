× Two Killed in Johnson County Plane Crash

According to KWWL, the plane crashed near Green Castle Airport near Iowa City. No cause for the crash has yet been released, and the victims’ identities are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Johnson County Sgt. Brad Kunkel said the plane was traveling from Gree Castle Airport and was on fire when crews arrived on the scene. The plane reportedly had extensive fire damage.

Officials do not know how many people were on the plane.