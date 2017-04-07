Veterans Administration Opens New Outpatient Clinic in Knoxville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- The Veterans Administration has opened a new community-based outpatient clinic in Knoxville.

This replaces an old clinic in a building built in the 1800s as a part of the former VA Hospital. The new clinic came about after approximately 10 years of working with the VA. The building was constructed in about a year.

“The people of Knoxville have been waiting for a new clinic for several years,” said Gail Graham, CEO of the VA Central Iowa Healthcare System. “This is the culmination of the hopes and dreams of the veterans in this community and the leaders in this community.”

Graham added that healthcare has changed a lot from the days when the old hospital was built.

“We're really trying desperately to try to keep all of our veterans and their homes with home-based healthcare in combination with primary care, this really meets the way that we deliver healthcare today,” said Graham. “We believe this will attract even more veterans to seek healthcare here with this new state-of-the-art facility.”

Graham said she encourages veterans who have not enrolled for the clinic services to do so. She also said there are case counselors available at the Des Moines VA facility for those who need help with applications or case assistance.

Tours of the new clinic were given to the public, but veterans and families can ask to schedule a private tour if they would like to see what the new clinic can offer.