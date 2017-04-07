× Vigil to be Held for Bondurant Homicide Victims

BONDURANT, Iowa — One man has been arrested after the bodies of three people were found in a Bondurant home on Friday.

On Saturday, a vigil will be held for 58-year-old Mark Nicholson, 56-year-old Charla Nicholson, and 24-year-old Tawni Nicholson. A Facebook event has been created for the vigil that will be held at Bondurant-Farrar High School at 7:30 p.m.

Candles will be provided for those in attendance, and several people will speak on the impact the Nicholsons had in the community.

