ARL: Help a Horse Day, Crafts for Paws, and Fast Track to Good Manners

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On this week's Animal Rescue League segment of Today in Iowa, Skyrim the dog stopped by the studio as Lisa Kelderman from the ARL and Channel 13's Amber Alexander talk about some of the organization's upcoming events.

Skyrim is just one of the animals currently up for adoption.

Several of the upcoming events will raise money to go towards helping the ARL possibly win a $10,000 grant from the ASPCA.

Help A Horse Day

Second Chance Ranch

Saturday, April 22nd

1 - 3:30 p.m.

Free admission

Crafts for Paws

Second Chance Ranch

Thursday, April 20th

3-5 p.m., 6-8 p.m.

$40 class fee

Fast Track to Good Manners

Canine Country Club

2150 Delevan Dr. #1, West Des Moines

Classes on Mondays and Thursdays for three weeks

$100 class fee

For more information, visit the ARL's website.