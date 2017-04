Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa native and onscreen celebrity Ashton Kutcher will be one of the many guests attending Saturday evening's Hy-Vee All-Star event taking place in West Des Moines.

Kutcher will be presented with the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character award, which honors his financial contributions by helping fund 132 Iowa school projects and aiding local communities impacted by natural disasters.