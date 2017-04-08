× Bondurant Man Held as Material Witness in Triple Homicide Investigation

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — After three people were killed on Thursday night, one man is now in custody as a material witness.

Chase Nicholson was transferred to the Polk County Jail early Saturday morning. He is now being held on a $2 million bond and will have an initial hearing on Sunday morning at 8:30.

Nicholson turned himself in to police in Missouri on Friday after the bodies of Tawni, Charla, and Mark Nicholson–Chase’s sister and parents–were found inside their home in Bondurant.

A family member said Chase has a history of violent behavior and was on medication that did not seem to be working.

A vigil will be held for Tawni, Charla, and Mark on Saturday evening.