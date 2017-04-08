Bondurant Man Held as Material Witness in Triple Homicide Investigation
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — After three people were killed on Thursday night, one man is now in custody as a material witness.
Chase Nicholson was transferred to the Polk County Jail early Saturday morning. He is now being held on a $2 million bond and will have an initial hearing on Sunday morning at 8:30.
Nicholson turned himself in to police in Missouri on Friday after the bodies of Tawni, Charla, and Mark Nicholson–Chase’s sister and parents–were found inside their home in Bondurant.
A family member said Chase has a history of violent behavior and was on medication that did not seem to be working.
A vigil will be held for Tawni, Charla, and Mark on Saturday evening.
41.627842 -93.500345