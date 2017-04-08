× Chicago Police Boosting Wrigley Field Security in Preparation for Cubs Opener

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Chicago Cubs’ home opener is just days away, and police in Chicago are stepping up security measures around Wrigley Field in preparation.

Construction on the ballpark is already causing heavy traffic, but game day might get messy.

The city is adding police officers around the ballpark and is banning trucks and cargo-sized vans from parking around the field two hours prior to the game until an hour after it ends.

Security officials say the new measures are not a reaction to the recent terror attacks, but police say it is best to be prepared.