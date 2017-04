Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Chow's Gymnastics has another star gymnast in its ranks.

Victoria Nguyen finished second in the all-around competition at the London World Cup. This was her second international competition at the senior level.

The 16-year-old is from West Des Moines, and trains with Liang Chow, who also trained gold medalists Shawn Johnson and Gabby Douglas.