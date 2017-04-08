Ford Creating Baby Crib to Simulate Car Rides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Sometimes all it takes is a ride in the car to get a baby to sleep.

Ford is tapping into this phenomenon by creating a prototype of a new kind of crib that simulates a car ride. The Max Motor Dreams looks like a designer bassinet from the outside, but with a large Ford logo.

A speaker under the baby plays gentle engine sounds, the base of the crib slowly rocks from side to side--simulating the sensation of a moving car--and the rim of the crib is lined with LED lights that turn on an off, like passing under streetlights.

The crib was designed for Ford as part of an ad campaign to promote its Max line of cars. The car company is holding a raffle for the crib, but says it is considering mass producing the product due to popular demand.