Growing Trend of Using Uber, Lyft in Place of Emergency Vehicle Transportation to Hospitals

LOS ANGELES, California -- If you needed to go to the emergency room, how would you like to get there?

In Los Angeles, there's a growing trend of people using Uber or Lyft instead of calling an ambulance, as Craig Herrera explains.

Some riders think this method is better because they can pick the hospital, but emergency medical experts say it could backfire, as hospitals don't all provide the same kind of care.

"If you go to the wrong hospital because of self transport or Uber or Lyft, that hospital will then call 911," said Dr. Marc Eckstein.

At that point, you would likely be put in an ambulance anyway and taken to another hospital that can help your specific medical needs.

"And that difference of 30 minutes or more could mean the difference between life and death," said Eckstein.

Some riders say the issue is money. The average cost in an ambulance can run you anywhere from a few hundred dollars up to $1,700, and that could all go up or down depending on your insurance.

Uber issued a statement, saying, "We're grateful our service has helped people get to where they're going when they need it most. However it's important to note that Uber is not a substitute for law enforcement or medical professionals. In the event of any medical emergency, we encourage people to call 911."

Calling 911 is always the encouraged advice in a life or death situation.

"Because not only are EMTs and paramedics trained to stabilize and resuscitate them on scene, they also know what hospital to transport them to," said Eckstein.

Uber is currently testing a pilot program along the east coast providing hospital trips for people with non-emergency medical issues. People can make appointments with Uber days in advance, and the company will be able to better customize rides around each patient's specific needs.