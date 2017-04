Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Maryland -- People tend to either love them or hate them, and it seems like the town of Westminster, Maryland, loves them.

The subject in question? Peeps.

The 10th annual Peep Show took center stage at the Carroll County Arts Council in Maryland this weekend. Over 30,000 people are expected to tour the more than 150 Peeps-inspired sculptures on display.

This year, marshmallow artists made an oriole bird, guitar, and even a Mr. Potato Head all out of Peeps.