DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating an overnight robbery at a convenience store.

The robbery took place just after 3 a.m. on Saturday at the Kum & Go in the 3100 block of University Avenue.

Police say three men--one of them wearing a Donald Trump face mask--walked into the store and demanded money from the cashier. Officials are not sure how much cash the men took when they ran off.

The case is still under investigation.