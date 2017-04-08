Pony Express Riding Through Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Pony Express is an organization that has been around for 50 years, making its way across Iowa to help people living with disabilities.

Marlene Scarlett and Sherri Nielson stopped by to chat with Jodi Whitworth about the organization and its upcoming fundraiser.

Over the past 50 years, Pony Express volunteers have worked to raise over $10 million to support Easter Seals Iowa and Camp Sunnyside.

Event details:

Easter Seals of Iowa

401 NE 66th Avenue, Des Moines

Saturday, April 15th

3 p.m.

www.ponyexpressridersofiowa.org