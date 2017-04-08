Principal Park Welcomes Fans With Open House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Cubs welcomed baseball fans back to Principal Park with an open house on Saturday.

Visitors ran the bases, toured the stadium, and shook hands with Cubbie Bear. They also got to check out the new high definition ribbon board above the left field skyboxes.

The board isn't the only upgrade; there is now Wi-Fi throughout the stadium and the ballpark will get new lights in June.

Owner Michael Gartner says everyone is excited for the new season, especially since the Chicago Cubs won the World Series with many players who played right here in Des Moines.

"You come down here and see the guys who will win the next World Series Championship. And that won't be 100 years away," said Gartner.

Principal Park will host the Iowa Cubs' home opener next Tuesday against the New Orleans Baby Cakes. The first pitch flies shortly after 6:30 p.m. and fans will be welcomed back with fireworks following the game.