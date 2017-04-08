Witnesses Describe Johnson County Plane Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa -- Witnesses of the Johnson County plane crash that took place on Friday are now telling authorities what they saw.

Following the crash, a father and son drove to the scene and called 911. The son said he saw the plane spinning out of control before doing a nose dive into a corn field near Oxford.

Once there, they said the remains were "horrific" and there was nothing they could do.

Authorities confirmed at least two people died in the crash; their names have not yet been released.

Investigators are still searching for the cause of the crash.

41.669898 -91.598396