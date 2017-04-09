43 Dead, Over 100 More Injured After Palm Sunday Bombings at Egypt Churches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EGYPT -- One of the most meaningful days on the Christian calendar has turned deadly in Egypt, and ISIS is claiming responsibility.

At least 43 people were killed and over 100 more were injured when two churches were bombed one right after the other on Sunday.

Officials say the first happened after an explosive device was planted under a seat during a Palm Sunday service. Later, a suicide bomber detonated outside of a church.

President Trump took to twitter to condemn the attacks, saying he's confident the Egyptian president will handle the situation properly.

...confidence that President Al Sisi will handle situation properly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2017