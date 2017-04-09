Ashton Kutcher Accepts Pillar of Character Award in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa native Ashton Kutcher was honored on Saturday evening for his dedication to Iowa.

Kutcher, originally from the Cedar Rapids area, received the 2017 Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character award. Drake University gives the award to "individuals who demonstrate good character as a role model."

Kutcher is involved in many humanitarian causes around the world, but does not forget about the people in his home state. He set up the Native Fund, which is a foundation that helps Iowans during disasters. He has also paid for 132 Iowa school projects.

"I was speaking with some people and they were thanking me for all the things that I do for Iowa, and it's almost bizarre to me because I don't see not doing something as an option, which I think is just a function of how I was raised and the people that have surrounded me in my life," said Kutcher. "If you have the ability to help, you help. And so for me, that's just part of a constitution of who I am, so it seems weird to be thanked for that, although I'm appreciative of being thanked."

While accepting the award, Kutcher became emotional, thanking his brother, parents, kids, wife, neighbors, and the Boy Scouts for shaping his character.

There was also a special surprise for his wife, Mila Kunis, as Governor Branstad made her an honorary Iowan.