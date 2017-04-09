× Brush Fire Blocks I-80 Exit Ramp

IOWA — Firefighters responded to a brush fire along westbound Interstate 80 on Sunday evening.

Officials say the fire burned approximately eight acres and was close to damaging surrounding businesses. However, none were affected by the flames.

Exit 129 towards NW 86th Street is currently closed as a result.

Clive, Urbandale, and Grimes fire departments responded to the fire and say it may have been started by a cigarette butt that was thrown out by a driver. Firefighters also say this serves as a reminder not to discard cigarettes onto the road, especially on windy days.