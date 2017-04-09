Candle Light Vigil held for Nicholson Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONDURANT, Iowa-- Family friends organized a candlelight vigil so the Bondurant community can share memories and grieve for three members of the Nicholson family.

Mark, Charla and Tawni Nicholson were found dead inside their home late Thursday night.

No word yet on how the family died.

"They were very sweet genuine caring people that could open their arms to anybody and was willing to help anybody in any way possible," family friend Lindsay Schaper said.

More than a 50 people showed up to Bondurant Farrar High school to pay their respect, and grieve, even lend a shoulder to cry on.

"This has kept us all really strong and able to handle what we’re going through right now," Schaper said.

The home where the three where found is left with a small tree and hanging from it, pink flowers which people say are Tawni Nicholson’s favorite.

"A lot of people loved her, her family loved her, and a lot of people coming together to support her life because she is a good person," Bondurant resident Justin Stromley said.

The son of Mark and Charla, Chase Nicholson, is the soul person of interest in this case.

Saturday, Chase Nicholson is back from Missouri and behind bars in Polk County Jail.

The Polk County Sheriff Department said, Nicholson is held on a $2 million material witness bond.

The community will continue to stay strong throughout the investigation.

Next, Chase Nicholson will have another hearing on Tuesday April 11th where he could face more charges.