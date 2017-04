Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Cedar Falls is considering a new way to battle a destructive pest.

The city is in one of 45 counties infected by the emerald ash borer, which prevents ash trees from transporting nutrients. Cedar Falls has been removing trees to prevent them from becoming infected, but according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, that has been suspended.

Now, the city might switch to a pesticide that could save the trees. The plan will be discussed at a council meeting next month.