Clive Library Offering Guests WiFi Hotspot Devices

CLIVE, Iowa -- Most libraries offer free connection to internet service, but the Clive Library now allows guests to take it with them.

The library recently started checking out mobile hotspot devices for up to 25 days. Officials say they can be taken home if you don't have internet or can be used on vacation if you don't want to use any data.

The library only has 10 devices so far, and officials think they'll go fast.

"Grimes Public Library has ten that they have a large reserve list on, and they kind of started the service and we were kind of offering it as well," said Clive Library manager Stephanie Keller. "Grimes is not too far from us, so Clive and Grimes kind of partner up from time to time.

The devices use the Sprint WiFi network.