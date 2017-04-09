Delta Delays Thousands of Flights Nationwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Sunday marked another night of frustration for travelers, as Delta Airlines is still feeling the effects of a week of storms on the east coast.

Dozens of flights have been delayed since Wednesday at the Des Moines International Airport, leaving some passengers stranded for days as they wait to fly out.

While Delta sorts out the flights, officials are urging passengers to check their flight status ahead of time.

Delta has cancelled more than 3,000 flights nationwide since Saturday, and says more cancellations are possible.