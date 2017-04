Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An Iowa pup is back home tonight, all thanks to some good Samaritans.

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport says kayakers spotted Dixie the dog up on a cliff along the Raccoon River this weekend. They decided to help her down and paddle her to shore, before dropping her off at AHeinz.

Volunteers eventually found Dixie's owners and reunited them.