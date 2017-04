Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa -- An Illinois man is behind bars in Webster County after being accused of physically and sexually assaulting a child.

Dewayne McGhee is charged with first and second degree sexual abuse, as well as child endangerment causing bodily harm.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody after a young child was taken to the Fort Dodge hospital. Court documents say the child was covered in bruises and had a broken leg.

McGhee is being held on a $300,000 cash only bond.