Iowans Gather to Spread a Message of Peace

DES MOINES, Iowa -- People from across the metro gathered to spread a message of peace at a Palm Sunday Peace March.

The march started at Grace Methodist Church and ended at First Christian Church in Des Moines.

"I think that it's a good experience and I think recognizing that this is the anniversary of Martin Luther King and his speech, I think it's really great," said Des Moines resident Gloria Dahle, referencing a speech by Dr. King that happened in Des Moines 67 years ago.

For others we spoke with, the march was a time to celebrate Palm Sunday, a popular Christian holiday. The overall tone was peace over war.

"Whatever it takes to have peace and justice in this society is what I am for," said Laura Thompson. "I think if we're working for peace, it will do more good in the long run than war."

This march happened just hours after deadly bombings at two Christian churches in Egypt. The march ended at First Christian Church, where people continued to spread their message.