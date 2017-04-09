Iowans Race to Climb During American Lung Association Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- While Sunday morning's weather may have had a lot of people hitting the sidewalks, a group of Iowans opted to take the stairs--and a lot of them.

Participants in the Fight for Air Climb, an annual fundraiser for the American Lung Association, raced to the top of some of the city's tallest buildings.

All in all, racers climbed 85 floors and nearly 2,000 steps. The money raised will go towards education, research, and advocacy to help lower the number of lung disease cases.

Officials say this year the event raised over $300,000.