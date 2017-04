× Man Accused of Killing Des Moines Woman Set for Court on Friday

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The man accused of killing a Des Moines woman is set to be arraigned this Friday.

Kyle Jepson is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of murder, robbery, and burglary.

Police say in January Jepson broke into Gloria Gary’s home before strangling her and stealing her car. Jepson was eventually arrested in Utah and extradited back to the metro.