New York on Track to Offer Free Tuition to Public Colleges

NEW YORK -- New York is one step away from becoming the first state to offer free tuition to four-year public colleges and universities.

State officials reached a $163 million state budget deal on Friday. The plan would cover college tuition for students whose families fall below certain income level. It would first apply to families who make a combined income of $100,000 a year, although officials say they will gradually increase that amount.

Lawmakers are expected to formally approve the program on Monday.

Officials say nearly 1 million families will qualify for the scholarship.