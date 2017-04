Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa -- A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a car in Clarke County.

The crash took place along South Main Street near the County Historical Museum. Troopers say a car made a u-turn in front of 59-year-old Jon Jackson's motorcycle and he wasn't able to stop in time.

The Osceola native was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the car, 82-year-old Porter Sproll of Osceola, was hurt. No charges have been announced against Sproll.