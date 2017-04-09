Some Iowa Schools Working to Build Safe Rooms for Severe Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The severe weather season in Iowa has many schools taking measures to better protect their students.

Twenty Iowa schools are applying for federal money to build safe rooms. School officials project they will need over $1 million from FEMA to build the rooms, which are designed to protect those inside from dangerous wind speeds caused by tornadoes.

While some schools transform classrooms into safe rooms, others utilize larger spaces like auditoriums to seek shelter. School officials say these safe rooms have come in handy during severe weather.