Special Egg Event Gives All Children Chance to Participate in Annual Hunt

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Saturday's weather was perfect for an Easter egg hunt, and one in particular drew a large crowd.

Over 2,000 people attended the Special Egg event at Valley Stadium.

The event was designed for all children and featured different types of hunts. There was a beeping egg hunt for kids who are blind or visually impaired, a magnetic egg hunt for children in wheelchairs or those that have mobility restrictions, and a quiet egg hunt for children on the autism spectrum or who have sensory processing issues.

"My five-year-old was born blind, so going to a place were he can socialize and fit in and not be judged is awesome," said Nate Greve.

Participants also enjoyed carnival games, activity areas, and good food. Organizers say this was the first time in three years the event was not canceled due to poor weather.

