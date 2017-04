Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts -- Patriots fans will now get the chance to see the jersey that created headlines for the historic football team.

Quarterback Tom Brady's recovered Super Bowl XLIX jersey is on display at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This is one of the two jerseys stolen from Brady by a tabloid reporter.

The uniform is being presented along with other iconic jerseys from some of best who have ever played the game.