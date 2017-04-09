White House Sending Message to Syrian and North Korean Leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- The White House is sending a message to the leaders of Syria and North Korea that the U.S. will strike back if international peace agreements are violated.

As NBC's Jennifer Johnson reports, this comes as the president condemns the terrorist attacks on churches in Egypt.

"If you become a threat to others, at some point a response is likely to be undertaken," said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

It is both a message and warning to the leaders of Syria and Russia, after Syria's President Assad launched last week's chemical weapons attack.

"In no way do we see peace in that area with Russia covering up for Assad. In no way do we see peace in that area with Assad as the head of the Syrian government," said Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Members of Congress are calling for more sanctions against Russia and regime change in Syria, as Assad's war plans are back in action.

"Here's what I think Assad is telling Trump by flying from this space: 'f you.' I think he's making a serious mistake," said Senator Lindsey Graham.

However, Democrats want congressional approval before President Trump launches any more strikes against Syria.

"We don't have a system where the president just gets to launch missiles against anybody they want to," said Senator Tim Kaine.

On Palm Sunday, President Trump condemned the ISIS bombings of two Christian churches in Egypt, tweeting, "So sad to hear of the terrorist attack in Egypt. U.S. strongly condemns. I have great confidence that president Al Sisi will handle situation properly."

This is another international hotspot as the Trump administration says defeating ISIS remains its top priority.