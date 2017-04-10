× 288 Vendors Announced for Downtown Des Moines Farmers’ Market

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 100 farmers, producers, and growers are part of this season’s Downtown Farmers’ Market.

Market organizers announced the list of vendors, with 288 total lined up this year. These producers come from 50 counties across Iowa.

In addition to farmers, 25 bakers, nine local wine producers, and five cheese makers will take part.

The market opens for the season on May 6th.

