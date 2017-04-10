× Asteroid Set to Fly By Earth, First of its Kind in 13 Years

UNITED STATES — Get ready, stargazers! In about a week and a half, an asteroid will fly by Earth.

NASA says the size of the massive rock measures approximately six football fields and is scheduled to pass the earth on April 19th.

The asteroid will be more than one million miles away, and scientists say there’s absolutely no chance of a collision. Smaller asteroids pass within that distance all the time, but it has been 13 years since such a large one came close.

The asteroid will be visible with a telescope or will be available to view online.