Bill Carrying Stricter Punishments for Domestic Abuse Offenders Heading to Governor’s Desk

IOWA -- Iowa lawmakers will send a bill cracking down on domestic violence to the governor's desk.

"The legislators heard our pleas for help and offender accountability and better protections, and they actually put it into action today and it's absolutely amazing to see," said Tiffany Allison.

Allison and the Soaring Hearts Foundation have lobbied for such a bill to be made into law.

In 2009, Allison was the victim of domestic abuse. She is now an advocate for victims rights.

The new measure reduces the standard required to bring stalking charges and expands it to include the unauthorized use of a GPS device. The bill also provides tougher penalties for repeated acts of domestic abuse.