UNITED STATES -- As a nominee to become the next U.S. Ambassador to China, Governor Branstad recently discussed beef exports to China.

Over the weekend, China said it will allow beef imports back into the country. Governor Branstad says he has been working on this issue since President Xi was in Iowa as vice president back in 2012. Branstad was also in China in November.

The governor said the move was long overdue and that his confirmationn hearing will likely be set for May.